State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Increases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 812.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

