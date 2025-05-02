NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,568 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after buying an additional 75,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 66,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 68.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBTB. StockNews.com cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $42.51 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,315.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,457.90. The trade was a 39.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,575.80. This represents a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.