ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 287.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

