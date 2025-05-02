Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $990,000 Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 93,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMPL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,795.20. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Baird R W upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

