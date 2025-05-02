Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schrödinger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,718,000 after buying an additional 1,319,464 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,279,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 334,131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,607,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

