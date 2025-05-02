Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,500 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $7,507,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 271.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,141,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $110.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.