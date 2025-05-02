Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

