Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Udemy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 1,985.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 1,306,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Udemy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 397,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 85,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $6.42 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $954.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,896 shares in the company, valued at $10,768,079.28. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 69,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $625,338.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,156,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,404,450. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,168 shares of company stock worth $952,186 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Udemy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

