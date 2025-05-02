347,271 Shares in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 347,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 78.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 55,470 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 227,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,268 shares of company stock valued at $72,561. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNGX stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

