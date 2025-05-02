96,911 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $57,209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 363,831 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Price Performance
Green Dot stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $446.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
