96,911 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $57,209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 363,831 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $446.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

View Our Latest Report on Green Dot

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.