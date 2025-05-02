44,432 Shares in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,105.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Symbotic news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $41,840.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,391.74. The trade was a 42.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 28,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $747,814.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,830.94. The trade was a 73.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,986 shares of company stock worth $1,514,801 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.