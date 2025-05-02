Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

monday.com Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $277.13 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $179.02 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.00. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

