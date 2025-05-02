Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Vital Energy by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Energy news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,335.88. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $117,601.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,141.49. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE VTLE opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $567.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.