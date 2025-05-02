Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,138 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 855,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.98 million, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

