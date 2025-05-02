Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $52,558,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 1,601,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sweetgreen by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,106,000 after buying an additional 1,025,341 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 748,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 669,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,695,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $288,774.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,093,373.65. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $50,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,485,356.20. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Sweetgreen Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.