Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.
Seaboard Stock Performance
Seaboard stock opened at $2,571.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,365.00 and a 1 year high of $3,412.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,670.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,696.12.
Seaboard Profile
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
