Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $255.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.57 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.73 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.58.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,627. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

