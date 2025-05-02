Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 386.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 198,014 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.