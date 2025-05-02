Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.58 and a 1-year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

