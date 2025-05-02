Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $84.21 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

