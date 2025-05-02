DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DoorDash by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $4,101,755.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 905,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,134,660.45. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,840,596.70. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH stock opened at $196.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.99. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.66.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

