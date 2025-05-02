Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of Everus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This trade represents a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Everus Price Performance

NYSE:ECG opened at $42.93 on Friday. Everus has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

See Also

