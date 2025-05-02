MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,634 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Enovix worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Enovix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Down 8.4 %

ENVX stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.