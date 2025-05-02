Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Safety Insurance Group worth $61,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Report on SAFT

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.