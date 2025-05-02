State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Buys 359 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 1.2 %

LZB opened at $39.97 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.47 million. Equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

