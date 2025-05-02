Reviewing Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) & Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX)

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diginex and Five9″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex $1.18 million 1,736.16 N/A N/A N/A Five9 $1.04 billion 1.84 -$81.76 million ($0.20) -125.40

Profitability

Diginex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

This table compares Diginex and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A N/A N/A Five9 -1.23% 3.62% 0.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diginex and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Five9 0 6 14 0 2.70

Five9 has a consensus target price of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 100.03%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Diginex.

Summary

Five9 beats Diginex on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diginex

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action. Our products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. DSL’s principal executive office is in Hong Kong where the CEO, CFO and CTO are based. The Hong Kong office is in a co-working shared space facility with 9 seats and the Hong Kong based employees operate under a hybrid model as they work both from the office and from home with the majority of working hours spent working from home. There is also an executive office in Monaco that is used by the Chairman and COO. DSL has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and United States, however the subsidiary in the United States is inactive. DSL also outsources a component of IT development and maintenance support to engineers in Vietnam. DSL has built several accessible, affordable and intelligent products to help democratize sustainability and offers multiple supporting services to complement the product suite. DSL’s suite of products includes the following: digninexESG: is an accredited Hong Kong Monetary Authority award winning cloud based ESG platform that offers end to end reporting from topic discovery, data collection to collaborative report publishing. Our diginexESG platform is ISO-27001 Certified (an international standard to manage information security), official partner of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), World Economic Forum and signatory of the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment (UN PRI). The diginexESG platform guides companies through the entire ESG journey; from materiality assessment & stakeholder engagement, framework & indicator selection, the data collection and collaboration process, report creation, validation and ultimately report publishing. By leveraging machine learning and data analytics, diginexESG is able to drive material efficiencies in the reporting process, and the blockchain-enabled audit trail, whereby a record of each data activity is created and stored on a blockchain, provides greater transparency in the data thus increasing its value. Originally targeted specially at Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) around the world who are new to ESG reporting and lack the budget or bandwidth to engage with traditional and often expensive consultants, diginexESG has increased its feature set to include functionality that also targets larger companies with more complex organizational structures. diginexESG has also been adopted by global commercial banks like HSBC to help engage with their diverse customer base at scale. diginexLUMEN: allows companies to execute comprehensive supply chain risk assessments about working conditions within the supply chain. Supplier information is validated against worker feedback and automated risk calculations enables companies to prioritize issues for mitigation and prevention of adverse impacts and improvement efforts. diginexLUMEN focuses on broad data collection through complex inter-jurisdictional supply chains with a specific focus on social governance issues such as forced labor due diligence, gender risk and child labor risk. Through the collection of data from suppliers and validation by workers, diginexLUMEN relies on proprietary algorithms to generate risk scores to help companies identify which parts of their supply chain require greater scrutiny. The platform then auto-generates corrective action plans which allow the brands and suppliers to work together to remedy potentially problematic areas and reduce the risk score. diginexAPPRISE: is a multilingual application that collects standardized, actionable data related to working conditions directly from workers in global supply chains. Through tailored question sets, companies can deploy surveys directly to workers in their supply chain on a variety of topics such as responsible recruitment, gender equality and pulse check living and working conditions. The worker voice tool was initially developed by the United Nations University Institute in Macau (UNU-IIST) in partnership with The Mekong Club – an organization working with the private sector to bring about sustainable practices against modern slavery, and was acquired by DSL on December 14, 2021. diginexAPPRISE is available both as a standalone tool and also fully integrated into diginexLUMEN. diginexCLIMATE: is a proprietary carbon footprint calculator based on the GHG protocols that is currently available as an integrated part of the diginexESG platform. This allows companies to seamlessly calculate their Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon footprint as part of their overall ESG reporting journey. Scope 1 are those direct emissions that are owned or controlled by a company, whereas scopes 2 and 3 indirect emissions are the result of the activities of the company but occur from sources not owned or controlled by it. DSL also offers the following complementary services: diginexADVISORY: is a service offered by DSL as a complement to the suite of DSL software license sales. diginexADVISORY provides clients strategy and advisory support at every stage of the sustainability journey, including assurance solutions for credible reporting. We also offer custom framework creation for clients who need more complex reporting templates or who want to set a benchmark for others in their industry. As part of diginexADVISORY we also develop and run one-off or programmatic training sessions covering a range of topics from a general introduction to ESG to complex carbon accounting and emissions. diginexPARTNERS: is a service whereby DSL develops white label versions of both diginexESG and diginexLUMEN for companies who then want to run either diginexESG or diginexLUMEN as an extension of their own service offering. This service often requires custom technology work up front for our clients that generates initial revenue as well as ongoing service and maintenance licenses which generate ongoing recurring revenue. In addition, DSL develops custom software platforms as part of a project consortiums for organizations like the United States Department of State, United States Department of Labor, and the United Nations. diginexMANAGEDSERVICES: is service to be offered by DSL to provide oversight and support to clients in operationalizing the roll out of our software products within their organizational structure or supplier base. This service can include training and education, onboarding, data collection and analysis, as well as general on-going support. We will be offering this kind of vertical integration as a service from 2024 onwards and expect it to become an important part of our overall product and service offering. Our global headquarters and principal executive office is located at Smart-Space Fintech 2, Room 3, Unit 401-404 Core C, Cyberport, Telegraph Bay, Hong Kong. We also have an office at Avenue des Papalins a Monaco portant le numero D2/D3, Monaco which was used by the Chairman and Chief Operating Officer. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at the offices of Ogier Global (Cayman) Limited, 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9009, Cayman Islands. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Puglisi & Associates, 850 Library Avenue, Suite 2-4, Newark, Delaware.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company’s platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

