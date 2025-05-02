Travelzoo’s (TZOO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Travelzoo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $159.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,374,241.60. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,471,555. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 556.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.