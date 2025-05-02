Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) and Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) Head to Head Contrast

Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) and Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Nova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Odysight.Ai and Nova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nova 0 1 5 0 2.83

Risk & Volatility

Odysight.Ai currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.84%. Nova has a consensus price target of $264.60, suggesting a potential upside of 35.24%. Given Odysight.Ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Odysight.Ai is more favorable than Nova.

Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Odysight.Ai and Nova”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 22.26 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.25 Nova $672.40 million 8.52 $183.76 million $5.74 34.09

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.Ai. Odysight.Ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Odysight.Ai and Nova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36% Nova 27.33% 22.33% 15.01%

Summary

Nova beats Odysight.Ai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odysight.Ai

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

