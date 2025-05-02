Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $24.75.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.