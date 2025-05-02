Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) versus Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Head to Head Comparison

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45% Rent the Runway -26.60% N/A -28.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 4 14 0 2.78 Rent the Runway 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bath & Body Works and Rent the Runway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus target price of $42.19, indicating a potential upside of 40.55%. Rent the Runway has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 671.03%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Bath & Body Works.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Rent the Runway”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.31 billion 0.87 $878.00 million $3.64 8.25 Rent the Runway $306.20 million 0.06 -$113.20 million ($18.58) -0.23

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Rent the Runway on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. Rent the Runway, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

