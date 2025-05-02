AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

