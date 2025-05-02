AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 2nd, 2025

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.