Shaftesbury Capital’s (SHC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHC stock opened at GBX 137.10 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 111.60 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.30 ($2.08). The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.26.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaftesbury Capital will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.

Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.70. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.94%.

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 40,000 shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($67,490.37). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

Featured Stories

