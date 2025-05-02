Shaftesbury Capital’s (SHC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SHC stock opened at GBX 137.10 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 111.60 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.30 ($2.08). The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.26.
Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaftesbury Capital will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.
Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 40,000 shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($67,490.37). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.
Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- What is a support level?
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.