Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Costamare has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Costamare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Costamare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 242,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare

