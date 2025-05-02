Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

