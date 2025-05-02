Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of RAVE opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

