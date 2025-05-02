Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

GLMD opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.70. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

