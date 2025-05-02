Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a P/E ratio of -270.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

