TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Price Performance
TACT stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.34. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $5.47.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TransAct Technologies
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.