TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

TACT stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.34. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransAct Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.