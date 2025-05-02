LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
NYSE:LITB opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.27. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.