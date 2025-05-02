LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.27. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.