Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

