Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 4,875 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £975 ($1,295.34).
Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 4th, Sue Rivett sold 563,456 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £118,325.76 ($157,201.75).
- On Thursday, March 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,118 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £988.32 ($1,313.03).
- On Thursday, February 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,001 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £960.24 ($1,275.73).
Pharos Energy Trading Up 6.3 %
PHAR opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.27) on Friday. Pharos Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.98 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.70. The stock has a market cap of £100.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.
Pharos Energy Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
