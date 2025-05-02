Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK) Insider Acquires £191,000 in Stock

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Sellers acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 382 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £191,000 ($253,753.16).

BOOK stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £232.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of -0.25. Literacy Capital PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 535 ($7.11). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 433.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX (7.05) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. Literacy Capital had a net margin of 63.70% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

