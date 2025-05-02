Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires £19,898.34 in Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Iain Ferguson bought 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.34 ($26,435.95).

Personal Assets Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNL opened at GBX 512 ($6.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 480 ($6.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 518 ($6.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 502.42.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

