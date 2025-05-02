Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires £19,898.34 in Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Iain Ferguson bought 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.34 ($26,435.95).
Personal Assets Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PNL opened at GBX 512 ($6.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 480 ($6.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 518 ($6.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 502.42.
