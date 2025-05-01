Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,616 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $206,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 438,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,061 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,787,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $389,364,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on META. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $786.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.39, for a total transaction of $9,035,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,971 shares in the company, valued at $146,918,094.69. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total transaction of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,707.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,071 shares of company stock worth $175,741,082 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $549.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.11 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

