Cypress Advisory Group LLC Makes New $788,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 50,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,053 shares of company stock worth $25,339,647 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $160.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

