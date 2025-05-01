Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 1,553 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $618,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,894 shares of company stock valued at $167,450,256 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,411.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,344.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.