Westbourne Investments Inc. Takes $5.76 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,247,000. Unisphere Establishment grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 2,171,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,970,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,053 shares of company stock worth $25,339,647 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.80 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

