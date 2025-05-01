FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 7,499 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $103,668,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

