FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DUK stock opened at $122.11 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.49 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

