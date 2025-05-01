TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,411.55 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,344.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.75.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. This trade represents a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,894 shares of company stock worth $167,450,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.